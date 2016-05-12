UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Nissan Ceo Ghosn:~ Will Be No Product
* Development duplication under our partnership with mitsubishi motors
* Nissan's ghosn:~ will continue to produce rogue model car in japan for u.s. Market despite stronger yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By William Mallard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.