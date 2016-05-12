May 12 Wanda Cinema Line Corp

* Says it plans to buy Wanda Media for 37.2 billion yuan ($5.71 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund cinema project, boost working capital

* Says share trade to remain suspended

