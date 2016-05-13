May 13 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 70 percent stake in
Biological products firm for 315 million yuan ($48.31 million)
via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to acquire 83.5 percent stake in
pharmaceutical firm for 65.1 million yuan via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 380 million yuan in private
placement of shares to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T9nCP9
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.5209 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)