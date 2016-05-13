May 13 Taiwan's MediaTek Inc

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Navinfo Co Ltd on vehicle infortainment

* Says it plans to invest up to $100 million in vehicle infortainment project with Navinfo

* Says Navinfo plans to invest about $497 million in its unit AutoChips Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WtHvDA ; bit.ly/1rJb5rq ; bit.ly/1s4t4sn

