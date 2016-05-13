Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ little changed

Feb 3 Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as caution took over investor sentiment following President Donald Trump's latest remarks on trade and the policies he will pursue. U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after Trump said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. Gold stocks are expected to gain as gold prices climbed to their highest in 1