BRIEF-Essex announces Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance
May 13 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit plans to acquire 30 percent stake in trading firm for 975.3 million yuan ($149.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X6DXpb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5198 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Essex announces fourth quarter 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Adopted a resolution to increase size of company's board of directors to twelve
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of kt certificates issued by multifamily aggregation risk transfer trust