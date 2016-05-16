May 16 (Reuters) Invesco Office J-Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31, 2016 Oct 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.64 Net 2.12 Div 2,590 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3298.T