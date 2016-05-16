(Repeats with no changes to text)

May 16 Indonesia's largest lender by assets, PT Bank Mandiri, says in a statement:

* To cut rate for loans below 500 million rupiah ($37,551.6)

* To issue bonds worth up to 5 trillion rupiah in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,315.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)