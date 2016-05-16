May 16 Luzhou Lao Jiao Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($460.12 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says share trade to resume on May 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TEAyZB; bit.ly/1Tgyx6m

($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi)