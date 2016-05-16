UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Luzhou Lao Jiao Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($460.12 million) in private placement of shares to fund project
* Says share trade to resume on May 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TEAyZB; bit.ly/1Tgyx6m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources