May 16 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.2 billion yuan ($337.54 million) in private placement of shares to fund satellite project worth more than $300 million

* Says it scraps overseas acquisition plan

* Says share trade to resume on May 18

($1 = 6.5178 Chinese yuan renminbi)