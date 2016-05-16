UPDATE 2-Lazard's quarterly earnings beat on M&A boost
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.
LONDON, Feb 2 Central bankers' "15 minutes of fame" are coming to an end as governments around the world focus increasingly on fiscal spending and trade, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.