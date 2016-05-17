May 17 Thaicom Pcl

* Plans to revise 2016 revenue growth target in the second quarter after weak economy affects the company's customers, Chief Financial Officer Vuthi Aswasermcharoen says

* Says in talks to acquire satellite operators in Asia, expects to conclude deals by the end of 2016 or early 2017

* Says plans to launch new satellite worth $180 million in late May Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)