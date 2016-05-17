Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 17 Navinfo Co Ltd
* Says to acquire MediaTek Inc's unit AutoChips Inc for 3.88 billion yuan ($595.37 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.80 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
* Says it signs strategic agreement with AutoChips Inc and MediaTek Inc on business development
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)