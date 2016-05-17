May 17 Navinfo Co Ltd

* Says to acquire MediaTek Inc's unit AutoChips Inc for 3.88 billion yuan ($595.37 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.80 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

* Says it signs strategic agreement with AutoChips Inc and MediaTek Inc on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2006nQT; bit.ly/1YxuyWp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)