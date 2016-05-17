May 17 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire lithium battery firm for 2.1 billion yuan ($321.86 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition, invest in lithium battery projects, boost capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sukNP8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5245 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)