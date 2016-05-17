BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: