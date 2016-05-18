May 18 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.77 4.77 Net 2.63 2.50 Div 2,386 yen 2,276 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T