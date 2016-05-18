UPDATE 3-Chilean workers vote to strike at world no.1 copper mine
* BHP says wants to keep door open to talk (Adds comment from BHP Billiton)
** Landscaping materials company Marshalls -c.9%, top FTSE midcap loser & on track for worst day since May 2009
** Rev for first 4 mnths of year +1% at £120m, reflecting softening commercial markets over last 2 mnths & tougher comparatives
** Almost 2/3rd of 30-day avg vol through in less than 30 mins
** CPA's spring forecast of growth in UK market volumes of 3.0% in 2016 & 3.6% in 2017, reflects slight downward revision from winter forecast, Marshals says
** Canaccord Genuity points towards macro uncertainties and Brexit for work pauses in commercial & public markets
** Public Sector and Commercial end market represented c.64% of Marshalls' total sales
** Peel Hunt cuts its rev estimates citing the weak trends
** Stock up c.7% YTD vs -3% fall in FTSE midcap index
* BHP says wants to keep door open to talk (Adds comment from BHP Billiton)
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The dates below the framed black-and-white photograph of Etienne Tshisekedi in the reception hall of the prime minister's offices in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, testify to a fraught and complicated relationship with power.
KINSHASA, Feb 1 Democratic Republic of Congo's veteran opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, has died in Brussels aged 84, his party said on Wednesday.