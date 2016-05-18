** Pubs group Marston's +4% & 2nd top FTSE midcap
gainer after solid H1
** H1 LFL growth of +3% in managed and franchised pubs,
outperforming industry-wide Peach Coffer Tracker
** Numis says "encouraged by Marston's very solid progress"
** Stock closes on Tues at 150.1 p vs StarMine Intrinsic
Value estimate of 218.06p (-10% YTD vs -c.3% fall in broader
index)
** C.90% 30-day avg vol through on stock in 1 hr, making it
one of the top 10 vol movers on the midcaps list
** Co says performance remains in line with expectations
over first few weeks of H2 & confident of achieving its FY
targets despite tougher comps
** Panmure Gordon says scope for upgrade to 2016 ests with
momentum continuing into H2
** Analysts on avg forecast FY rev of 902.53 mln stg & PBT
of 97.89 mln stg according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates