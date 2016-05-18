KARACHI May 18 Pakistan stocks closed higher on Wednesday after the opposition returned to parliament ending a boycott and took part in a debate on the Panama Papers leak, dealers said.

On Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asked parliament to form a commission to investigate allegations stemming from the Panama Papers leak but opposition lawmakers walked out, saying he had evaded questions about his family's affairs.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.5 percent, or 181.09 points, at 36,318.21.

The decision by the opposition to end the boycott restored investor confidence, said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

TRG Pakistan Ltd gained 4.98 percent, Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd closed 5.98 percent higher, while Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd rose 4.99 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.68/104.74 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.66/104.72

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.80 percent from Monday's close of 6.20 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)