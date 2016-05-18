UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($24.49 million) to set up jv with Space Inc
* Says it plans to invest 120 million yuan to set up performance unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W25MjB ; bit.ly/1WDSIRv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources