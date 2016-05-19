(Repeats with no changes)
May 18 Genmab :
* Genmab announces positive topline result in phase III
pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple
myeloma
* Patients who received treatment with Daratumumab had a 63%
reduction in risk of disease progressing versus those who did
not receive Daratumumab
* Overall safety profile of Daratumumab in combination with
Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone was manageable consistent with
known safety profile
* Based on results at pre-planned interim analysis conducted
by an independent data monitoring it was recommended that data
be unblinded
* Janssen Biotech which licensed Daratumumab from Genmab
will engage in dialogue with officials about potential for
regulatory submission
