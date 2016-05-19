Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says it and units receive government subsidies of 215.56 million yuan ($32.94 million) as of April 30, 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WF0LgP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5435 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
