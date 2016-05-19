UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder's unit plans to increase shareholding in the company for up to 1.8 billion yuan ($275.06 million) in next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XBLCfC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5441 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.