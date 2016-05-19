KARACHI May 19 Pakistan stocks closed at a
record high on Thursday, helped by good foreign investor
inflows, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
finished 1 percent higher, or 366.84 points, to hit a
record high closing level of 36,685.05.
It breached the 36,800-mark earlier in the session to hit a
record intraday high.
"Heavy inflow of foreign funds and a political scene heading
towards resolution attracted investor interest and led the
market to close at the highest-ever level," said Hammad Aman,
manager. equity sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.
K-Electric Ltd, the volume leader, gained 8.82
percent, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd rose
6.57 percent and small-cap TRG Pakistan Ltd closed
1.86 percent higher.
The rupee ended at 104.72/104.80 against the dollar,
compared with Wednesday's close of 104.68/104.74
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent
from Wednesday's close of 5.80 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)