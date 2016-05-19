KARACHI May 19 Pakistan stocks closed at a record high on Thursday, helped by good foreign investor inflows, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange finished 1 percent higher, or 366.84 points, to hit a record high closing level of 36,685.05.

It breached the 36,800-mark earlier in the session to hit a record intraday high.

"Heavy inflow of foreign funds and a political scene heading towards resolution attracted investor interest and led the market to close at the highest-ever level," said Hammad Aman, manager. equity sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

K-Electric Ltd, the volume leader, gained 8.82 percent, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd rose 6.57 percent and small-cap TRG Pakistan Ltd closed 1.86 percent higher.

The rupee ended at 104.72/104.80 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.68/104.74

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent from Wednesday's close of 5.80 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)