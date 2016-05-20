(Adds company forecast) May 20 (Reuters)- Hikari Tsushin Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 574.52 562.51 390.00 185.00 (+2.1 pct) (-0.5 pct) Operating 37.48 32.08 42.00 17.00 (+16.8 pct) (+1.0 pct) Recurring 38.36 36.55 (+4.9 pct) (-8.0 pct) Net 25.02 20.76 30.00 17.00 (+20.5 pct) (-29.3 pct) EPS 538.13 yen 450.27 yen 645.61 yen 365.85 yen EPS Diluted 536.05 yen 448.11 yen Ann Div 186.00 yen 160.00 yen 204.00 yen -Q1 Div 45.00 yen 40.00 yen 51.00 yen -Q2 Div 45.00 yen 40.00 yen 51.00 yen -Q3 Div 45.00 yen 40.00 yen 51.00 yen -Q4 Div 51.00 yen 40.00 yen 51.00 yen NOTE - Hikari Tsushin Inc. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9435.T