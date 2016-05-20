BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 5 months and 23 days 10 months and 23 days 6 months ended Mar 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.13 5.11 4.77 (-6.5 pct ) Net 227 mln 2.37 2.63 (+11.0 pct ) Div 2,150 yen 2,386 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago