KARACHI May 20 Pakistan stocks inched up on Friday after profit-taking pulled down shares in the second half of the session, but extended gains from Thursday to close 1.6 percent higher on the week ahead of the central bank's monetary policy, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.02 percent, or 8.45 points, at 36,693.50.

"There was no specific reason for the performance, but continuation of strong sentiment from last session led the stocks to close higher, profit-taking was seen in the second half, mainly due to weekend," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Pakistan's central bank is expected to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy on Saturday, and banks are watching it for cues on interest rate movements.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd gained 3.92 percent after it announced the discovery of hydrocarbons from its exploratory wells in Kotri district in Sindh province.

The rupee ended at 104.76/104.82 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.72/104.80

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.10 percent from Thursday's close of 6.20 percent.

($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)