BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
May 23 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says to buy pharma firm for 414 million yuan ($63.25 million) via cash from 410 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/27PEJft
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5455 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office