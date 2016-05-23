May 23 Royal Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 134.9 million yuan ($20.59 million)in Beijing video technology firm for 30 percent stake

* Says it plans to invest 156.0 million yuan in online technology firm for 40 percent stake

* Says share trade to resume on May 24

