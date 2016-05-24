May 24 CPT Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says three units sign agreement to sell 32.34 million shares of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd at 8.06 yuan per share for 260.69 million yuan

* Says unit signs agreement to sell 72.42 million shares of Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd at 12.42 yuan per share for 899.50 million yuan ($137.25 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sNAu43

