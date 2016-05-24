** De La Rue +c.6% & top FTSE Small Cap
gainer & trading near highest in >11 months, after banknote
printer's sale of a loss-making unit, in-line results encourage
analysts to upgrade FY estimates
** De La Rue shows progress with its five-year turnaround
plans, FY underlying oper profit +2% on the back of strong
performance in currency business
** Investec hikes FY17 EPS est by 6.8%, citing boost from
currency rev growth & lower tax
** Co on Monday also sells Cash Processing Solutions Ltd;
citing benefits of sale JP Morgan hikes FY17 oper profit est by
7% to £65.6 mln
** Nearly 1/2X 30-day avg vol traded through in first 30
mins