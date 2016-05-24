UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Lenders KBC Groep and ING Groep up 2.7 pct and 1.6 pct respectively after Goldman Sachs talks up Benelux banks
** GS upgrades both ING and KBC to "buy" rating from "Neutral"; adds KBC to conviction buy list
** ING PT unchanged at 15 euros while KBC PT raised to 70 euros from 61 euros; KBC is GS top pick among the Benelux banks
** Brokerage reckons KBC well placed to maintain top lending growth, as it expects a gradual recovery in fee income, cost control and modest impairments to help offset expected NIM headwinds
** KBC top performer on Belgian blue chip index BEL 20 ; 5th top performer on Stoxx 600
** On ING, any indication of an easing regulatory burden should become a strong positive catalyst for the shares, Goldman says
** Both ING and KBC among the top gainers on the European banking stocks, which is up 0.9 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts