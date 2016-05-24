UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd
* Says unit to provide financial subsidies of 21 million euros ($23.50 million) to company's indirectly owned unit Adon World in france
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TACBkj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources