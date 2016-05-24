U.S. STOCKS TURN POSITIVE IN WAKE OF FED STATEMENT
** Imperial Brands, formerly Imperial Tobacco, gains as much as 2.3 pct
** Barclays upgrades to "Overweight" rating from "Equalweight", raises PT to 4200p from 3750p, driven by bullish medium term margin expectations
** Brokerage sees "considerable scope" for Imperial to drive margins higher over the next 3 years
** Believes the impact of Plain Packaging in the UK/France and EU Tobacco Products Directive would be benign
** Last month Goldman Sachs upgraded stock to "Buy" from "Neutral"
** Analysts skewed bullish with median PT of 4035 pence, or nearly 8 pct above current levels
By Trevor Hunnicutt Feb 1 Investors pared back their exposure to stocks in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data for U.S.-based funds showed on Wednesday, treating any "Trump rally" with a dose of caution. Stock funds invested primarily in U.S. companies posted their largest outflows since October as $8.2 billion cascaded out during the seven days through Jan. 25, the trade group's data showed. The withdrawals came as a leap forward for U.S. stocks after the
* Dow up 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)