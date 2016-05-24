KARACHI May 24 Pakistan stocks closed lower on
Tuesday on profit-taking as investors cashed in after the index
rose for six straight sessions, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.38 percent lower, or 141 points, at 36,582.35.
"Profit-taking was seen in the market as investors
concentrated on future position rollover," said Hammad Aman,
manager, equity sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.
MCB Bank Ltd declined 2.01 percent, while Habib
Bank Ltd lost 0.79 percent, as the rate cut announced
by the central bank over the weekend continued to dampen
sentiment.
Oil stocks such as Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd
fell on lower global oil prices.
The rupee ended at 104.77/104.82 against the dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 104.81/104.86
Overnight rates in the money market were flat at 5.90
percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)