May 24 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 96.03 percent stake in Nanjing Howso technology for 1.15 billion yuan ($175.44 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, boost working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1s73bs7

($1 = 6.5550 Chinese yuan renminbi)