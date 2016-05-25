Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
** Product testing firm Intertek falls as much as 3.8 pct to its lowest since Apr 19, among the top FTSE 100 fallers
** Organic growth slowed to +0.5 pct between Jan 1 to April 30 period vs +2.3 pct in H215
** On track to deliver FY revenue growth at constant currency
** Stock one of the most actively traded UK blue chips, with 14% of 30-day daily avg volume through in 30 mins
** Majority of brokers rate stock "hold" or lower; 13 of 21 "hold", 4 "sell" or lower, with just 4 "buy" or higher; median PT is 3075p
** Stock up 19 pct YTD and about 28 pct from its Feb lows (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.