BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 119.0 million yuan ($18.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XU6Khv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5586 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product