Australia celebrates record trade surplus as exports boom
* Shrinking current account deficit lessens risk of ratings cut
** Discount store chain B&M European +c.2% after FY results beat expectations
** FY rev of 2.035 bln stg & PBT of 161.4 mln stg; Liberum says ahead of its expectations of 1.96 bln stg and 153.7 mln stg respectively
** B&M says has made "solid" start to current FY
** Close to 2X 30-day avg vol through in 30 mins, second-most actively traded stock on FTSE 250
** Up to Wednesday's close, y/y stock underperformed midcap index
* Shrinking current account deficit lessens risk of ratings cut
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 Amazon.com Inc plans to schedule more than 200 flight departures and landings per day at a $1.49 billion cargo hub it is building near Cincinnati, the airport's chief said in an interview on Wednesday, in a sign of the soaring ambitions of the online retailer.