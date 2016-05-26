** Discount store chain B&M European +c.2% after FY results beat expectations

** FY rev of 2.035 bln stg & PBT of 161.4 mln stg; Liberum says ahead of its expectations of 1.96 bln stg and 153.7 mln stg respectively

** B&M says has made "solid" start to current FY

** Close to 2X 30-day avg vol through in 30 mins, second-most actively traded stock on FTSE 250

** Up to Wednesday's close, y/y stock underperformed midcap index