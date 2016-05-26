India Dr. Reddy's Dec quarter net profit fell 16 pct
NEW DELHI, Feb 4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
May 26 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to set up bio starch subsidiary in Cambodia
* Says unit plans to invest 117.5 million yuan ($17.92 million) in capsule making project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WlusUl; bit.ly/1sc7iTG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.