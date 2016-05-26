BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 26 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says accumulated new borrowings as of May 26 is 20 percent higher than net assets value of 42.4 billion yuan ($6.47 billion) at end-2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Xz27sC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5558 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago