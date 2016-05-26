May 26 Everbright Securities Co Ltd

* Says accumulated new borrowings as of May 26 is 20 percent higher than net assets value of 42.4 billion yuan ($6.47 billion) at end-2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Xz27sC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5558 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)