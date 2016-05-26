BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to sell Tianjin property project worth 179.6 million yuan ($27.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sAz7Ff
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5557 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen