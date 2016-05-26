Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Sunyard System Engineering Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake of information technology firm for 960 million yuan ($146.44 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 960 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sRm7vD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5557 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)