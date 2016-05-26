May 26 China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd

* Says Omnivision Holding (Hong Kong) Co Ltd has reduced its stake in the company to 3.35 percent from 8.35 percent on May 25, at 27.96 yuan ($4.26)per share

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/25jsPbx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5557 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)