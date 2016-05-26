Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in two Internet tech firms for a combined 680 million yuan ($103.72 million)
* Says it plans to buy 30 percent stake in payment technology firm from affiliate for 297 million yuan
* Says share trade remains suspended pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TYsrqQ; bit.ly/1WPBKQ6; bit.ly/20FZzbC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)