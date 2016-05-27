May 27 Guanhao Biotech :

* Says a Guangdong-based biotechnology company to sell 5,177,196 ~ 17,177,196 shares (2.1 percent ~ 7 percent stake) of it during May 31 to Nov. 30

* Says the Guangdong-based biotechnology company holds 71,922,000 shares (29.2 percent stake) of it now

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLaK

