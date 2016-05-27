BRIEF-Jennison Associates reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Dermira
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Dermira Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kXmswJ) Further company coverage:
May 27 Guanhao Biotech :
* Says a Guangdong-based biotechnology company to sell 5,177,196 ~ 17,177,196 shares (2.1 percent ~ 7 percent stake) of it during May 31 to Nov. 30
* Says the Guangdong-based biotechnology company holds 71,922,000 shares (29.2 percent stake) of it now
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLaK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of NDA for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S