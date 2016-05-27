BRIEF-Jennison Associates reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Dermira
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Dermira Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kXmswJ) Further company coverage:
May 27 ScinoPharm Taiwan :
* Says its Changshu-based medical subsidiary signed an agreement for syndicated credit line of 300 million yuan, with a term of 3 years
300 million yuan, with a term of 3 years

* IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of NDA for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S