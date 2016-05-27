May 27 Kyland Technology :

* Says it adjusts private placement of new shares for acquisition due to 2015 dividend payment

* Says it adjusts new share issue price for acquisition to 18.94 yuan per share from 18.95 yuan per share

* Says it adjusts new share quantity for acquisition to up to 27,296,696 shares from up to 27,282,286 shares

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLnW

