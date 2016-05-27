May 27 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder PRDF NO.1 L.L.C cuts stake in the company to 4.98 percent from 8.98 percent by sale of 16.7 million shares via block trade during the period from Sep.8, 2011 to May 25, 2016

