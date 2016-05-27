UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder PRDF NO.1 L.L.C cuts stake in the company to 4.98 percent from 8.98 percent by sale of 16.7 million shares via block trade during the period from Sep.8, 2011 to May 25, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0SUaJW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources