BRIEF-Jennison Associates reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Dermira
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Dermira Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kXmswJ) Further company coverage:
May 27 Edan Instruments Inc :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 31 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4utskb
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Dermira Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kXmswJ) Further company coverage:
* IntelliPharmaCeutics announces FDA acceptance for filing of NDA for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S